Supreme Court advocates received anonymous call warning that Kashmir flag will be raised on Republic Day

In this call from an unknown number, it was said that as much as the Modi government is responsible for abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court is also responsible.

On Monday morning, Supreme Court lawyers were called from an unknown number and threatened about Article 370 and said that the flag of Kashmir will be hoisted in Delhi on 26 January this year. These calls made to the Supreme Court lawyers were pre-recorded.

Many Supreme Court lawyers got this call. In this call from an unknown number, it was said that as much as the Modi government is responsible for abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court is also responsible. It was also claimed that the call was from the Mujahideen.

Let us inform that after the abrogation of Article 370 on 5 August 2019, the Kashmiri flag was removed from all government offices and constitutional institutions of Jammu and Kashmir and the tricolor flag was hoisted in its place.

This is not the first time Supreme Court lawyers have received such calls. Even before this, the lawyers of the Supreme Court had received number calls from unknown numbers and it was said that their organization was responsible for the lapse in the security of Prime Minister Modi in Punjab’s Ferozepur. The caller had claimed that he belonged to an extremist organization named Sikhs for Justice. These calls were made from UK and Canada.

The Supreme Court had told a lawyer that when calls came from those numbers, it was showing calls from the United Kingdom. There was a recorded message in it. The call claimed that the extremist organization has taken the responsibility of stopping Modi on the way. Therefore, the judges of the Supreme Court should not hear this matter. At the same time, it was also said that the judges of the Supreme Court should remember the 1984 massacre, against which the Supreme Court has not taken any action till date.