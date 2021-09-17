Supreme Court allows Kerala to conduct 11th offline exams: Supreme Court allows Kerala to conduct 11th offline exams

In Kerala, the Supreme Court has rejected a petition challenging the petitioner’s decision to conduct the 11th exam offline. The apex court said it was satisfied with the response of the Kerala government in the matter and hoped that the concerned authority would take full precaution.A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court alleging that the Kerala government has decided to take the 11th exam offline as a third wave of corona is expected. Meanwhile, the apex court had granted interim stay to the examination during the previous hearing.

The court is satisfied with the Kerala government’s reply

Supreme Court Justice A.M. The bench, headed by Khanvilkar, said it was satisfied with the response of the state government and expected to take all precautionary measures in the interest of the students.

What the Kerala government had said

The apex court was told on behalf of the Kerala government that millions of students had sat for the APJ Abdul Kalam University exams in August. Also, the NEET exam has been held before and millions of students have taken the exam. All precautionary measures are being taken.

Did the Supreme Court reject the petition?

The Supreme Court said that when we banned the exams, a third wave of corona was expected in the third week of September, but such a situation does not appear immediately. The court rejected the application to stay the examination.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had banned the exam

On September 3, the apex court had stayed the Kerala government’s decision to take 11 dates from September 6. The Supreme Court had adjourned the examination till the next hearing.

About 100% of the patients in the country are from Kerala

An application was filed in the Supreme Court alleging that Kovid’s cases were on the rise in Kerala, but it has been decided to take the 11th exam physically. The Supreme Court said that the number of cases in Kerala is increasing every day, with 30,000 cases coming up every day and that is 70 per cent of the total cases across the country.