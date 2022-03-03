World

Supreme Court allows new defense of blocked Kentucky abortion law

11 hours ago
Washington (AP) – The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Kentucky’s Republican attorney general could continue defending a ban on abortion rights that were struck down by a lower court.

The underlying issue of the lawsuit is a blocked state law that advocates for the right to abortion say an ideal abortion procedure would effectively prohibit the second trimester of pregnancy.

But judges have ruled out further technical issues over whether Attorney General Daniel Cameron could intervene in the case after the trial court and the appellate panel’s ruling, as well as the decision to drop the case by Democratic Governor Andy Bassier.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks to members of the press after hearing oral arguments in the Cameron v. EMW Women's Surgical Center case on October 12, 2021, at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, DC.

The court concluded in an 8-1 vote that Cameron could keep his feet up. Justice Samuel Alito wrote in favor of the majority, and only Justice Sonia Sotomayor disagreed with the view that it had become a procedural question, not a right to abortion.

The lawsuit differs from the court’s consideration of Mississippi’s Row v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey’s dismissal, two lawsuits that guarantee women’s abortion rights nationwide and allow states to set their own rules. Kentucky has a law in a dozen states that would effectively ban abortion if Rowe and Casey were jetted.

The Kentucky law was passed in 2018, when Republican Matt Bevin was governor. Following a lawsuit filed by abortion providers, a trial court permanently blocked the law, discovering that the law made it impossible to perform the abortion procedure known as extension and eviction. A panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that ruling in June 2020.

Five days later, the Supreme Court gave a 5-4 ruling to repeal an unrelated Louisiana law governing abortion clinics. But Cameron, who became attorney general in 2019, said the arguments used by the high court called into question the verdict against Kentucky law.

The appellate court, however, rejected his intervention attempt, persuading his appeal to the Supreme Court.
Cameron said Thursday that he plans to return to the Court of Appeal, arguing that the law should be allowed to take effect. “At every turn, we maintain that Kentucky’s live-disambiguation abortion law deserves to be defended and should be fully protected from the challenges posed by the ACLU and an abortion clinic,” Cameron said in a statement. The American Civil Liberties Union is representing the abortion clinic.

Cameron said he plans to return to the Court of Appeal, arguing that the argument should be allowed to work. There, Harley Cameron can appeal to the Supreme Court.

Justice Stephen Breyer pointed to the outcome during a high court argument last week in an unrelated case where Republican Attorney General is requesting permission to intervene to protect the Trump-era immigration rules. “It’s very similar to what we allowed in the case of the attorney general,” Breyer said.

