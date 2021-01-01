Supreme Court allows women to take NDA exam, results subject to justice: Supreme Court’s big decision, women can take NDA exam on September 5

The doors of soldier schools have recently opened for girls.

The Supreme Court has now opened the doors of the National Defense Academy (NDA) for women candidates. The court has allowed the girls to sit for the exam on September 5. In the petition, permission has been sought for admission of eligible women candidates in NDM. The Supreme Court has allowed this by issuing an interim order. However, access to the NDM will depend on the final decision of the court.

Interim orders were issued by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Hrishikesh Roy. The petition states that keeping women away from joining the NDM violates Articles 14, 15, 16 and 17 of the Constitution. According to the petitioner, women candidates are being denied the opportunity to enter the NDM on the basis of gender.

Admission of girls in military schools

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an important announcement on Independence Day. Now girls will be able to get admission in all military schools in the country. Most of the children who reach the NDM every year are from military schools. In such a situation, if the way for girls to enter the NDA is cleared, more cadets from the soldier school will appear in the NDA.

Permanent Commission in the Defense Forces

In 2020, women officers in the armed forces were given permanent commissions following Supreme Court intervention. The court, in its landmark judgment on February 17 last year, had asked the central government to consider giving permanent commissions to all serving women officers of the short service commission, whether they have completed 14 years or 20 years of service. The Center implemented the decision in November. After this, the demand for admission of girls in military colleges / schools began to gain momentum.

