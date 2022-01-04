supreme Court annoyed on applying for becoming a party imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh Said matter of slap first and then apologized said

The Supreme Court on Tuesday imposed a court cost of Rs 25 lakh on a person who filed an application, saying the arguments in his application were unacceptable and he had leveled baseless allegations against the Uttarakhand High Court and some former state government officials. The top court said that the person making the petition, who wants to make himself a party before the court, has to show some restraint and refrain from making baseless allegations like the allegations made in the application filed in the court.

Justice A. M. Khanwilkar and Justice C.T. Ravikumar said, “Thus, we dismiss the application outright by imposing exemplary court expenditure of Rs 25 lakh on the filer of the application. The top court said that if the court expenses are not deposited in the apex court registry within four weeks, then this amount will be recovered from the petitioner by the Haridwar District Magistrate.

The person who filed the application had hereby requested to make himself a party to a matter relating to Khasgi (Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Charitable) Trust, Indore. During the arguments in the court, the counsel appearing for the petitioner said that he should be allowed to withdraw the application. To this the bench said, “Why should the withdrawal be allowed? You came here and made all kinds of allegations. Slap first and then say sorry. ,