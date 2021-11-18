Supreme Court changed the controversial decision of Bombay High Court, said – ‘Skin to skin’ contact is not necessary for sexual abuse

The Supreme Court gave a big decision regarding the POCSO Act on Thursday, 18 November. Let us tell you that the Supreme Court overturned the Bombay High Court’s decision, which said that skin-to-skin contact is necessary in sexual harassment cases. After the new order of the Supreme Court, it has become clear that the POCSO Act is applicable even without skin to skin contact in the case of sexual harassment.

The court said that touching a sexual part of the body with sexual intent will come under the POCSO Act. The Supreme Court said that it cannot be said that touching a child on top of clothes is not sexual abuse. Such a definition would dilute the POCSO Act to protect children from sexual abuse.

The court observed that the object of law does not permit an offender to be relieved from the clutches of law. The bench said, “We have said that when the intention of the legislature is clear, then the courts cannot create ambiguity on their part in the provision. However, it is also true that even the courts cannot be overzealous in creating ambiguity.

The Supreme Court, which was hearing separate petitions of the Attorney General and the National Commission for Women, had on January 27 stayed the Bombay High Court order. The Bombay High Court, in its order, while acquitting an accused under the POCSO Act, held that “grabbing the breast of a minor without ‘skin to skin contact’ cannot be termed as sexual abuse”.

The sessions court had convicted the man under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and three years’ imprisonment. At the same time, in this case, the High Court had acquitted him under the POCSO Act while maintaining him guilty under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code.

What is the whole matter: Let us tell you that this case dates back to December 2016, when a complaint was lodged against a 39-year-old accused by the mother of a 12-year-old girl that the man tried to sexually assault the girl. Please tell that the man had taken the minor to his house after feeding him something. In this case, the High Court had held that there was no “skin-to-skin contact” which could not amount to sexual harassment. In such a situation, the accused was acquitted of the POCSO Act.

(with language inputs)