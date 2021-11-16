Supreme Court Collegium approves first gay judge, know Saurabh Kripal’s full story; The name was being discussed for a long time.

The Supreme Court Collegium has given the green signal to the country’s first homosexual to be appointed as a judge in the Delhi High Court. Senior advocate Saurabh Kripal is the first gay man in the country who is going to take over as the judge.

For the first time in the country, a homosexual, is now going to sit on the chair of the judge. Senior advocate Saurabh Kripal has now been approved by the Supreme Court Collegium for appointment as a judge of the Delhi High Court. Saurabh was fighting for this for the last several years.

Appointment made in this way- After deferring a decision on the candidature of Senior Advocate Saurabh Kripal at least several times since 2018, the Supreme Court Collegium has finally recommended his name as a judge of the Delhi High Court. The collegium said in a statement that the decision was taken in its meeting held on November 11. Kripal is gay and if he is selected, his upliftment will be a significant step forward in gay rights. Kripal was the counsel for the two petitioners in the landmark case in which homosexuality was decriminalized by the Supreme Court.

These were the objections- The Indian Express has learned that the collegium headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana had taken its stand in Kripal’s name despite repeated objections by the government. The Center had objected to his promotion, claiming conflict of interest as his partner is European and works with the Swiss embassy.

Many times the decision was postponed- Apart from CJI Ramana, the collegium that makes recommendations to high court judges has Justices U U Lalit and AM Khanwilkar as members. The SC Collegium’s recommendation comes almost three years after Kripal’s candidature was first considered in 2018. The collegium then deferred its decision on Kripal’s recommendation on three other occasions.

The letter was written to the Law Minister- It is said that due to homosexuality, Saurabh had to wait so long for the appointment of a judge. Saurabh Kripal himself has also said something similar in an interview. In February, amid speculation that Kripal’s appointment was stalled because of his sexuality, CJI SA Bobde wrote to the then Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad seeking clarification on the intelligence inputs. The government had written back to it, reiterating its objection to the nationality of Kripal’s partner.

Studied at Cambridge Saurabh Kripal is the son of Justice BN Kripal, who was the 31st Chief Justice of India from May 2002 to November 2002. After graduating from St Stephen’s, Delhi University, he went to Oxford to study law. Saurabh Kripal also holds a Master’s degree in Law from the University of Cambridge.

Working with the United Nations Before returning to India, Saurabh Kripal worked briefly with the United Nations in Geneva. He has been practicing as a lawyer in India for more than two decades. His areas of expertise include civil, commercial and constitutional law. Saurabh Kripal is gay and has been vocal for LGBTQ rights. He has also written a book titled ‘Sex and the Supreme Court’. His partner, Nicolas Germain, is a foreign national and Swiss human rights activist. In March 2021, Saurabh Kripal was designated as Senior Advocate. At this time all the 31 judges of the Delhi High Court had unanimously voted in favor of his senior position.