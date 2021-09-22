Supreme Court comments on false cases: Supreme Court seeks curb on false cases, Supreme Court says time is wasted in false cases, Supreme Court on Tuesday said dismissal of civil case is a coercive action, another matter Cannot allow which does not create the need for legal action

The Supreme Court has sought a ban on bogus cases. They waste time for no reason. The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that dismissing a civil case is a coercive action. It is another matter that the courts cannot allow the plaintiff to prosecute which does not create the need for legal action. In fact, false cases need to be stopped so that court time is not wasted.

A bench of Justice L Nageshwar Rao and Justice BR Gawai, while giving an important decision on the clarification of Rule 11 of Order VII of the Civil Penal Code on an appeal filed by a person named R Bajoria, said,

The court said one of the reasons for dismissing the civil lawsuit was that it did not require legal action. The apex court made the remarks while dismissing Bajoria’s appeal against the order of a division bench of the Kolkata High Court.