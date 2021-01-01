Supreme Court Committee on Farm Laws: Supreme Court panel members say their report was not used to end farmers’ debt waiver

Anil Jaisingh Ghanwat, a member of the committee set up by the apex court on agriculture law, has written a letter to the chief justice of the apex court requesting him to make public the report submitted by the committee. The committee had submitted its report on March 1 and had earlier held discussions with all stakeholders and farmers. Farmers ‘concerns have also been taken into account and they are confident that the recommendations made in the report will pave the way for an end to the farmers’ agitation.On January 12, the Supreme Court had decided to set up a four-member committee and suspended the implementation of all three agricultural laws. One of these members, Anil Dhanwat (President Shetkeri Sanghatana Maharashtra) has written to the Chief Justice that he is a member of the committee set up by the Supreme Court on agricultural law. The committee was asked to submit a report within two months. The committee discussed their views and with all farmers and stakeholders and submitted its report on 19 March.

In the report, the committee has given suggestions and opinions of all the stakeholders. Farmers’ concerns have also been addressed. The committee is confident that the recommendations made in the report will pave the way for an end to the farmers’ agitation. Ghanwat said that he himself belongs to the farming community and is also a member of the committee, but he is saddened that the farmers’ movement is still going on. We request the Supreme Court to keep the report in the public domain and make it public for the implementation of the recommendations made in the report to address the problems of the farmers.

On January 12, 2021, the Supreme Court adjourned the implementation of the Agriculture Act until further orders. The apex court had constituted a four-member committee, which was to discuss with both the parties and submit the report to the apex court along with its recommendations. The court had asked the committee to hold its first meeting within 10 days and submit a report within two months.

The apex court in its judgment said that three types of applications have been filed in the apex court. Of these, the constitutional validity of first-class agricultural legislation has been questioned. The second type of application upheld the validity and said the law was beneficial.