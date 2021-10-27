Supreme court constituted inquiry committee on Pegasus case SC formed inquiry committee after not getting reply, CJI said

The Supreme Court on Wednesday delivered its verdict on a petition seeking a probe into the Pegasus espionage case, saying there was no specific rebuttal by the Center in the matter. Thus we have no option but to accept the plea of ​​the petitioner prima facie, we appoint an expert committee whose work will be looked into by the Supreme Court.

Let us let you know that earlier on 23 September, the Chief Justice had indicated in the open court to set up a technical committee to investigate the allegations of spying on citizens, especially opposition party leaders, journalists, activists etc. from Israel’s Pegasus spyware. At the same time, while delivering its verdict in this case on 27 October, the court said that the court will protect all the fundamental rights in this case regarding the misuse of technology in the allegations.

At the same time, in its decision on Wednesday, the court said that a committee has been formed to find out the truth in the Pegasus case. The Supreme Court says that the violation of the right to privacy should be investigated. The court said the involvement of a foreign agency in spying on Indians is a matter of grave concern.