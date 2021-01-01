Supreme Court decision on red ant chutney: The issue of curing corona with red ant chutney reached the apex court, the court rejected the petition directing the use of red ant sauce for the treatment of corona: The case reached SC, find out what happened then
The matter of curing corona with red ant chutney reached the Supreme Court. The court rejected a petition seeking directions to use red ant sauce for the treatment of corona. The court said that neither traditional knowledge nor home remedies for the treatment of covid can be directed to be applied to the entire country.
Petitioner in the Supreme Court n. Padiyal wanted to be vaccinated and the application was rejected. The petitioner is a member of the tribal community of Odisha. Counsel for the petitioner submitted that the application has been rejected by the Odisha High Court and the same order has been challenged.
The apex court said the case should end here. We do not want to hear the application filed in this case. In such a case the application is rejected. The application stated that red ant chutney contains red ant and green chillies. It is traditionally used as medicine in tribal areas. It is used for flu, cough, common cold and shortness of breath in Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Petitioner claims that red ant is as important as medicine because it contains formic acid, protein, calcium, vitamin B12 and zinc. This can cure covid.
