Supreme Court Denies Request To Block NYC’s Vaccine Mandate – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a request to block New York City’s vaccine mandate.
A group of teachers filed the request, calling the city’s religious exemption policy discriminatory.
The decision was issued by Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
Friday was the deadline for city municipal workers to show proof of vaccination or lose their jobs.
