Supreme Court directs Paralympic Committee to recommend Naresh Kumar Sharma as additional participant for Tokyo Paralympics

The Supreme Court has ordered the immediate inclusion of Paralympian shooter Naresh Kumar Sharma in the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Paralympics. The Supreme Court said that the name of Naresh Kumar Sharma should be sent as an additional player. Naresh Kumar Sharma challenged the decision of the Paralympic Committee of India.

Naresh Kumar Sharma had said that the selection process of PCI was not fair and transparent. The committee has a biased attitude towards the petitioner. The Supreme Court has asked to file the compliance report by Tuesday to send Naresh Kumar’s name to the Tokyo Paralympics. During the hearing, the Central Government said that the Central Government has no role in sending the names for the Paralympics, the names are sent by the Para Olympic Committee. No one appeared on behalf of the Paralympic Committee at the hearing.

Earlier on Monday, Naresh Sharma had requested the Supreme Court for an early hearing of the matter. Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the shooter, told the bench that the delay in hearing before the Delhi High Court would have no merit in his plea for inclusion in the Indian contingent for the Games as he had to compete in the shooting competition at the Tokyo Paralympics. The last date for selection is 2nd August.

Delhi High Court had fixed August 6 for hearing

The Paralympian shooter had challenged the order of the Delhi High Court, which had fixed August 6 for hearing on a plea against her not being selected for the Tokyo Games.

Naresh Kumar Sharma, in his petition filed in the Delhi High Court, had said that the PCI should be kindly directed to include his name in the list of selected shooters for the ‘R7 event’. On this, the High Court issued a notice and put it for hearing on 6 August.

Naresh Kumar Sharma had accused of ignoring

In the appeal filed in the Delhi High Court, it was said that the Tokyo Paralympics are going to start from August 24. Therefore, PCI may still be given a direction to send the name of Naresh Kumar Sharma to take part in R7 shooting. Naresh Kumar Sharma has participated in Paralympic Games five times.

Arjuna Award winner Naresh Kumar Sharma had alleged that he achieved all the eligibility criteria and minimum qualifying scores, but even after this the selection committee, Paralympic Committee of India, deliberately and arbitrarily ignored his name for Paralympics.





