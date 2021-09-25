Supreme Court email id footnote: Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas declaration and picture of Prime Minister Modi taken from the official email of the Supreme Court

The apex court has directed to remove the slogan with the photo of the Prime Minister along with the slogan ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ written on the bottom of its official email ID. The Supreme Court Registry has asked NIC to remove the slogan and replace it with an image of the Supreme Court.In fact, NIC has posted a picture of the PM on its official mail ID with the slogan ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas’. The slogan and picture were posted on NIC’s email service. The Supreme Court uses this email service to inform lawyers and issue notices.

A Supreme Court source said that on the evening of September 23, the Supreme Court registry noticed that the footnote used by NIC in the official email of the Supreme Court had nothing to do with the functioning of the Supreme Court. After this, the registry has instructed the NIC to remove the footnote and use the image of the Supreme Court in its place.

The NIC has complied with that directive of the Supreme Court Registry and now the picture of the Supreme Court has been put in the official mail of the Supreme Court.