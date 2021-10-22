supreme court gave order to central government to grant permanent commission for 39 women officers

After getting the Permanent Commission, now these women officers will be able to serve in the Indian Army till the age of retirement. Whereas, under the Short Service Commission, women officers can serve only for 10 years.

After the decision of the Supreme Court, women officers serving in the Indian Army have got a big victory. The Supreme Court has issued an order to give permanent commission to 39 women officers and has asked the central government to issue the order related to it within seven days.

In fact, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court by the women officers of the Short Service Commission recently. In which there was a demand for permanent commission. After which a bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice BV Nagarathna, while hearing the matter, had sought its response from the Central Government on this issue and asked it to settle the matter at its level.

Women officers of the Indian Army had filed a petition for contempt of the decision given by the Supreme Court on 25 March 2021. In which it was said that women officers who have got 60 percent marks in the Special Selection Board and against whom there are no cases of discipline and vigilance. Those women officers should be given permanent commission in the army.

After which, during the hearing in the Supreme Court, the Central Government told that out of a total of 72 women officers, one has applied for release of service. Out of the remaining 71 officers, 39 officers have been considered eligible for permanent commission. So they can be given commission. Rest 25 have cases of indiscipline and 7 women officers have been found medically unfit.

