supreme court granted protection from arrest to mumbai police ex chief parambir singh in various case

While staying the arrest of Parambir Singh, the Supreme Court said that the accused will join the investigation and he will not be arrested. At the same time, the court also expressed surprise at the argument of Parambir Singh’s lawyer in which he said that he is facing threat to his life from Mumbai Police.

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the arrest of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh while hearing a petition. The Supreme Court took this decision after Parambir Singh’s lawyer said that the former Mumbai Police Commissioner was hiding in India for fear of arrest and was ready to appear before the CBI.

In fact, a protection petition was filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of Parambir Singh. During the hearing on the same petition, Parambir Singh’s lawyer Puneet Bali said that if he comes to Mumbai, there is a danger to his life. So they should be given protection. At the same time, the lawyer also said that Parambir Singh is in India and he is ready to appear before the CBI as well.

After this, the Supreme Court stayed the arrest of Parambir Singh, saying that the accused would be involved in the investigation and he would not be arrested. At the same time, the court also expressed surprise at the argument of Parambir Singh’s lawyer in which he said that he is facing threat to his life from Mumbai Police. To this, the court said that it is quite surprising that the former commissioner of Mumbai Police is afraid to come and stay in Mumbai.

The next hearing in the case related to Parambir Singh will now be held in the Supreme Court on December 6. There are many cases of money laundering registered against Parambir Singh. Court has stayed the arrest of former Mumbai Police Commissioner in all the cases. It is worth noting that recently a court in Mumbai had also declared Parambir Singh a fugitive.

On July 22, Mumbai Police had registered a case against Parambir Singh, five other policemen and two others for allegedly demanding Rs 15 crore from a builder. Parambir Singh was last seen in his office in the month of May this year. After that he went on leave. Recently, Maharashtra Police had also told that they do not have any information about Parambir Singh.