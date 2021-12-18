Supreme Court Justice Nanavati died at 86

Justice GT Nanavati, who headed the commission that probed the 2002 Gujarat riots and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, died on Saturday morning at his residence in Ahmedabad. He was 86 years old. Family members said Nanavati died of cardiac arrest at 1.15 pm on Saturday. According to the Gujarat High Court Advocates Association, the last rites of Justice Nanavati will be performed at the Thaltej crematorium on Saturday at around 5:15 pm.

Justice Nanavati’s commission appointed to probe the Godhra train burning and subsequent riots had given a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers as well as the police. This commission was appointed in 2002 by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi to investigate the riots. The commission was given 24 extensions of about six months each to complete the investigation. After which the commission completed its investigation in 2014. The commission had also examined the roles of the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, his then cabinet colleagues, senior officials and office-bearers of some right-wing organisations.

At the same time, Nanavati was also appointed by the NDA government to investigate the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He was the only member of the Nanavati Commission. Justice Nanavati was born on February 17, 1935, and started his career in 1958 from the Bombay High Court.

He was appointed a judge of the Gujarat High Court in 1979 and transferred to the Orissa High Court in 1993. He later served as the Chief Justice of the Orissa and Gujarat High Courts before being elevated to the Supreme Court on March 6, 1995. He retired as a Supreme Court judge on February 16, 2000.