supreme court lashed out at gujarat government and said your chief minister does not know anything over covid compensation

During the last hearing on this petition, on November 18, the court had objected to the formation of a scrutiny committee and said that it was in violation of the directions of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court slammed the Gujarat government for setting up a scrutiny committee to give compensation to the families who lost their loved ones in the Corona pandemic. During the hearing, lashing out at the Additional Chief Secretary of the Gujarat government, who appeared before the bench of the Supreme Court, the court said that your CM does not know anything.

On Monday, a bench of Justice MR Shah and Justice BV Nagarathna heard the petition related to corona compensation in the Supreme Court. During the last hearing on this petition, on November 18, the court had objected to the formation of a scrutiny committee and said that it was in violation of the directions of the Supreme Court. Along with this, he had also warned to summon the Chief Secretary and Health Secretary of the Government of Gujarat.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Gujarat government during the hearing of the petition related to Corona compensation on Monday, said that the amended proposal has been brought as per the directions of the court. On this, Justice Shah asked who first issued the notification. In response, Tushar Mehta said that I take responsibility for this. So the bench said that the responsibility of this should be taken by the concerned officer.

After this, the Supreme Court bench asked Manoj Agarwal, Additional Chief Secretary, Gujarat Government, who was present during the hearing, who gave its approval and whose brainchild it is. On this Manoj Aggarwal said that it has been prepared by the department and its approval has been taken from the competent authority. On referring to the competent authority, the court asked who are these authorities. To this the Additional Chief Secretary replied that he is the Chief Minister.

Justice Shah was enraged when the Chief Minister’s name cropped up in the reply given by the Additional Chief Secretary. Justice Shah said that your Chief Minister does not know anything. What are you secretary for? If it is your brainchild, then you also know nothing. do you understand English. You understand our order. This is a bureaucratic attempt to delay the works. Apart from this, the court ordered the Gujarat government to pay compensation to at least 10,000 people.