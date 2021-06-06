Supreme Court Limits Reach of Federal Law on Computer Crime

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday narrowed the scope of a federal regulation that makes it a criminal offense to realize entry to pc information with out authorization. By a 6-to-3 vote, the courtroom sided with a former police officer in Georgia who used his place to go looking digital license-plate information for a bootleg function.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the bulk opinion, which featured an uncommon coalition made up of the opposite two justices appointed by President Donald J. Trump and the courtroom’s three-member liberal wing.

The officer, Nathan Van Buren, agreed to go looking the license-plate information in alternate for a $5,000 fee from a person who turned out to be an F.B.I. informant. Although Mr. Van Buren’s job gave him entry to the database, his search on that event violated division coverage as a result of it was not achieved in connection together with his duties.

Mr. Van Buren was charged with violating the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act of 1986, a federal regulation that makes it unlawful “to entry a pc with authorization and to make use of such entry to acquire or alter info within the pc that the accesser shouldn’t be entitled so to acquire or alter.”