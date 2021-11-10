Supreme Court Looks at Puerto Rico’s Status in Case on Benefits
WASHINGTON – An urgent question for Supreme Court justices in an argument Tuesday was whether Congress is free to exclude Puerto Rican residents from a social security program that pays monthly cash to elderly, blind and disabled people who cannot support themselves.
Focusing on this question was a big issue for Puerto Rico’s position as a region, not as a state. Its residents are U.S. citizens but cannot vote in federal elections and generally do not pay federal income tax. Many of the arguments relate to the consequences of treating Social Security beneficiaries differently depending on where they live.
Benefits called Supplemental Security Income are available to U.S. citizens in 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the Northern Mariana Islands, but not in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor, whose parents were from Puerto Rico, said it was fundamentally unfair.
“Puerto Ricans are citizens and the constitution applies to them,” she said. “Their needy are being treated differently than the needy in 50 states.”
Case, United States v. Valo-Madero, No. 20-303, relative Jose Luis Valo-Madero, a disabled person who received benefits while living in New York and continued to receive them after moving to Puerto Rico in 2013. When the social security administration became aware of this move, they approached Shri. Valo-Madero was asked to pay back the benefits he had received since then, and was eventually sued for about $ 28,000.
Mr Valo-Madero said the law violated the right to equal protection by winning a lower court.
President Biden said in June that excluding Puerto Rico from the program was “inconsistent with my administration’s policies and values” and called on Congress to address the issue.
On Tuesday, however, the Department of Justice defended the law in the Supreme Court.
Federal Government Attorney Curtis E. Gannon said Congress has made a rational choice, except for Puerto Rico, which gives its residents a general exemption from paying federal income tax.
Mr. Valo-Madero’s lawyer, Hermann Ferre, said there should be uniform standards for government benefits, and noted that Puerto Ricans lack political power.
He asked the court to overturn a series of early 20th-century rulings known as insular cases, which ruled that territories acquired by the United States were not automatically entitled to all the protections of the Constitution.
