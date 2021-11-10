Supreme Court Looks at Puerto Rico’s Status in Case on Benefits

WASHINGTON – An urgent question for Supreme Court justices in an argument Tuesday was whether Congress is free to exclude Puerto Rican residents from a social security program that pays monthly cash to elderly, blind and disabled people who cannot support themselves.

Focusing on this question was a big issue for Puerto Rico’s position as a region, not as a state. Its residents are U.S. citizens but cannot vote in federal elections and generally do not pay federal income tax. Many of the arguments relate to the consequences of treating Social Security beneficiaries differently depending on where they live.

Benefits called Supplemental Security Income are available to U.S. citizens in 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the Northern Mariana Islands, but not in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, whose parents were from Puerto Rico, said it was fundamentally unfair.

“Puerto Ricans are citizens and the constitution applies to them,” she said. “Their needy are being treated differently than the needy in 50 states.”