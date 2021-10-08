Supreme Court Military Schools: The doors of military schools are open for girls for the Supreme Court decision

Highlights Women are allowed to sit the exam for admission to military school

Women candidates were allowed to sit for the exam on December 18

The Supreme Court has said that the armed forces are capable of dealing with emergencies

New Delhi

The Supreme Court has allowed girls to sit for the Military School Examination after the NDA so that they can get admission in the 2022 session. The Supreme Court has directed the Center to allow the candidates to appear for the National Indian Military Colleges Examination to be held on December 18 for admission in the 2022 session.

The apex court has asked the central government to make appropriate arrangements and issue new advertisements. The Supreme Court had earlier allowed girls to sit in the NDM. The apex court had on September 22 refused to withdraw the order allowing girls to enter the NDA. The Armed Forces are capable of dealing with emergencies, we cannot postpone the entry of women in the NDM for a year, the Supreme Court had said.

Those who are preparing to join the army or the police should read the decision of the Supreme Court

During the last hearing, the apex court had asked the Center to file an affidavit within two weeks on the issue of admission of girls in RIMS (National Indian Military College) in Dehradun. The Supreme Court has told the Center that the matter cannot be delayed now. During the hearing on Thursday, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhatti told a bench headed by Justice SK Kaul that this time the RIMs exam is on December 18 and preparations are at an advanced stage.

News of firecrackers: Application of three newborns and Supreme Court gives its verdict on firecrackers

It would have been better if the court had allowed women access this time, but allowed for the 2023 session. The Supreme Court rejected the argument, saying that six months is too long for girls to appear for the June 2022 session. Now is enough time to prepare so that women can gain access to the June 2022 session.

SC-ST does not reach next caste level even after 75 years, government bids in Supreme Court – Representation in government jobs is not enough

Aishwarya Bhatti, meanwhile, said October 30 is the last date to apply and the exam is on August 18, so there is a lot of hassle right now, so the girls should leave this time. But the Supreme Court rejected the request. “We are not saying there is no problem but steps must be taken,” the court said.