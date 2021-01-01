Supreme Court News: A man who tried to set himself on fire outside the Supreme Court died in hospital

Along with the man, a woman also tried to set herself on fire and is undergoing treatment.

The young man was 65 percent, while the 24-year-old girl was burned to 85 percent.

New Delhi

A 27-year-old man accused of attempting suicide with a woman outside the Supreme Court died this morning. The police gave this information. He said a 27-year-old man had suffered 65 per cent burns on Monday, while a 24-year-old girl had suffered 85 per cent burns in an attempt to set herself on fire. Both were admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The woman is undergoing treatment, police said.

The girl had accused the BSP MP of rape

According to police, the girl is originally from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh and is accused of raping her in 2019 by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Atul Rai. The MP has been in judicial custody for two years in this case. Before attempting suicide, the young woman along with a colleague recorded a video on Facebook Live in which she revealed her identity and alleged that she had filed a rape case against Rai in 2019. The girl has alleged that she is supporting some senior police officers and other accused.

Police had thrown a blanket and extinguished the fire

New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Yadav had said that an investigation was underway to find out the exact reason behind the incident. But the girl is suspected to have attempted suicide for fear of being caught in a fraud case by the accused party. Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Yadav said a police team present at the spot immediately threw blankets on him and extinguished the fire. He said both were rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The girl had said her life was in danger

In a Facebook live video, the woman claimed that a local court in Uttar Pradesh had issued a non-bailable warrant against her and the judge had also issued summons to her. In March, the woman had filed an application in the Supreme Court requesting that the rape case be transferred from Prayagraj to a Delhi court as her life was in danger. Later in August, a local court in Varanasi issued a non-bailable warrant against the woman on the basis of a fake complaint filed by the accused MP’s brother.

