Supreme Court News: Magistrate UAPA does not have competent authority to probe cases: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court has said that under the Unlawful Activities Act (UAPA), a magistrate will not be a competent authority to extend the deadline for completion of an investigation. A bench headed by Supreme Court Justice UU Lalit said special courts could be set up under the NIA Act to consider any such request.
When the case reached the high court, it was said that the CJM had extended the investigation period by 180 days, so the accused had no right to bail. On behalf of the accused, the matter was taken to the Supreme Court and it was stated that if the CJM has extended the period of investigation beyond his jurisdiction by 180 days, he has no right to do so.
#Supreme #Court #News #Magistrate #UAPA #competent #authority #probe #cases #Supreme #Court
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.