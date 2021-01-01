Supreme Court News: Supreme Court Latest News Update: Supreme Court Latest News Update

The court expressed concern over the slow pace of investigations in cases registered by the ED and CBI.

However, the court said that like the judiciary, investigative agencies also face a shortage of manpower.

New Delhi

The Supreme Court has expressed displeasure over the delay in filing chargesheets by the ED and CBI in ongoing cases against MPs and MLAs. The court expressed concern over the slow pace of investigation into the cases registered by the ED and CBI. The apex court said that to date, the investigating agencies have not given any reason as to why chargesheets have not been filed in many cases even after 10 years. However, the court said that like the judiciary, investigative agencies also face a shortage of manpower.

During the hearing, a judicial adviser to the Supreme Court said there were money laundering cases against 122 MPs and MLAs, which are being investigated by the ED. Of these, 51 are current and former MPs. The CBI has also registered 121 cases against MLAs and MPs. After hearing the figures, Chief Justice NV Raman said, “In most of these cases, no chargesheet has been filed for 10-15 years. There are 43 cases with long delays. The CBI has registered 58 cases up to life imprisonment. But 37 cases are still under investigation.” In money laundering cases, nothing has been done except attachments. Attaching assets worth crores of rupees does not serve any purpose.

On this, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present from the Center, said that a reply from foreign countries is awaited in money laundering cases. BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay’s petition is being heard in the Supreme Court, which has demanded that the cases filed against MPs and MLAs be disposed of as soon as possible.

The burden is on the investigative system as well as on the judges

The Chief Justice said that the investigative machinery also has a huge workload like the judges. It’s easy to say the case should be fast, but where are the judges? Manpower is the main issue. Investigative agencies are also struggling in this regard. Everyone wants a CBI inquiry. “If Tushar Mehta (the solicitor general present at the Center) provides adequate infrastructure, we will depend on holding a hearing,” the chief justice said lightly.

We are not against withdrawing the case: Court

The Supreme Court has said that criminal cases against MPs and MLAs will not be withdrawn without the approval of the High Court. The court said we are not opposed to withdrawing the lawsuit. The state has the right to withdraw malicious criminal cases, but the judiciary will test it. The state government can withdraw the case if the High Court allows it. During the hearing, the court was told that the Uttar Pradesh government had withdrawn 77 cases in the Muzaffarnagar riots case.

