Supreme Court News: Supreme Court orders to file its own case regarding pending bail petitions

The Supreme Court has itself taken cognizance of the pending criminal appeals in the Allahabad High Court. This has been done to settle this pending appeal in the High Court. The Supreme Court is considering giving guidelines on such matters. He has ordered the matter to be registered. A bench of justices SK Kaul and MM Sundaresh said there should be an arrangement that if an accused goes to the high court, bail applications will be listed for immediate hearing.“The High Court (Allahabad) has filed an affidavit accepting the government’s suggestions. If we consider these suggestions, it will make the process of granting bail more difficult. If an appeal is pending in the High Court and the convict is sentenced to more than eight years, exceptional cases. Bail is granted in most cases except that, however, the cases do not come up for consideration.We do not know how long it takes to list such bail cases.

The Supreme Court has said that there may be offenders who do not have the facility to seek legal advice to apply for bail and the High Court should consider all cases where the convicts have been sentenced to eight years imprisonment. Bail has been granted. Can go.

During the hearing of the case, the Supreme Court judge repeated the last words of Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

The bench said that the convict should first approach the High Court so that the burden of cases on the Supreme Court does not increase unnecessarily. However, there should be some mechanism so that if the accused runs in the High Court, the bail petition should be listed immediately.

“In some cases, life imprisonment can be imposed and in cases where 50 per cent of the sentence has been completed, bail can be granted,” it said. We give the High Court four weeks to come up with a policy in this regard. We do not want to consider all the cases pending before us.

The apex court has said that the existing bail applications should be expedited for hearing in the high court. “A separate form of offense may be filed before the court for further direction to further investigate the matter,” the bench said. We instruct the registry to register an automated case in this regard and list it before the court on 16 November. The other petitions listed before us for bail should be transferred to the High Court.

Earlier in the hearing, senior advocate Viraj Datar said the High Court had accepted the government’s instructions.

Earlier, the apex court had directed the Uttar Pradesh government and Allahabad High Court officials to sit together and jointly issue instructions for regulation of bail applications while appeals of convicts are pending.

The Supreme Court is hearing 18 criminal appeals seeking bail on the grounds that he has served seven or more years in prison and appeals against his sentence are pending.