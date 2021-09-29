Supreme Court News: The Attorney General of the Supreme Court has asked the High Court to set aside skin-to-skin contact for offenses under POCSO. Not mandatory … Attorney General’s petition in the Supreme Court

The Attorney General of the Supreme Court has asked the decision of the High Court to set aside skin-to-skin contact for offenses under Poxo. The Attorney General has said that the decision of the High Court will set a wrong precedent. That would be dangerous. Skin contact is not mandatory under the Poxo Act.

The Attorney General has approached the Supreme Court to quash the Mumbai High Court’s decision in the skin-to-skin touch case. In addition, the National Commission for Women has filed a separate petition challenging the decision of the Mumbai High Court. The decision of the High Court should be quashed, an argument was also made on behalf of the Women’s Commission.

The Mumbai High Court had said that touching the underarms of a minor without taking off his clothes is not sexual harassment unless it is skin-to-skin contact. A bench headed by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court had on January 27 stayed the High Court order during the hearing of the appeal filed against the decision.

Earlier, Attorney General KK Venugopal had taken up the issue before the Supreme Court and referred to the High Court order, saying that a wrong precedent would be set in the case and in such a case the High Court order should remain.

The High Court decision would be a wrong example

Attorney General KK Venugopal on Wednesday argued in the Supreme Court that there is no provision under the Poxo Act that skin-to-skin contact is required for an offense. He referred to Sections 7 and 8 of the POCSO Act and stated that touching the skin in its contents is not necessary for the offense.

Venugopal said the Mumbai High Court had misinterpreted the Poxo Act. That said, section 354 of the IPC provides for the punishment of molestation of a woman. But, the current case is of a 12-year-old girl and hence the POCSO Act has been enacted. Children are at greater risk and the POCSO Act has been enacted to protect them and it is not mandatory to touch the skin anywhere under that Act.

He also said that the decision of the High Court would be a dangerous precedent and a false precedent for the future. Geeta Luthra, appearing before the National Commission for Women, argued that the Poxo Act is not binding on skin to skin contact.

What is the whole case?

According to the plaintiff, the girl’s mother had given a statement to the police that on December 14, 2016, the accused took their 12-year-old daughter under the pretext of giving her something to eat and abused her. Tried to open her clothes and pressed her inner part on the clothes.

The trial court convicted the accused under Poxo and sentenced him to three years in prison. However, the High Court reversed the order and did not consider the case as sexual harassment under POCSO but tampered with under Section 354 of the IPC.

The incident happened with a 12-year-old girl. The High Court had said that the case without undressing does not constitute sexual harassment under Poxo. The Supreme Court has stayed the order and the case is pending.