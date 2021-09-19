Supreme Court News: The Supreme Court has said that the adjournment by the courts places an unnecessary burden on us. Court advises courts for last seven months: ‘Suspension order puts undue burden on us’

The apex court has said that the stay order imposed by the courts places an unnecessary burden on it. The apex court granted interim protection from arrest for which a pre-arrest bail application has been pending in the Allahabad High Court for the last seven months. A bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice MM Sundaresh, while consoling the person, said that the Allahabad High Court had not taken any decision on the previously pending pre-arrest bail application.“We are of the view that instead of handling such stay orders at the appropriate level, they are simply placing an unnecessary burden on this court,” the bench said.

“The petitioner was never arrested during the investigation. However, he joined the investigation and cooperated. In this case, the petitioner does not need to be arrested and produced in court once the chargesheet is filed.

The apex court recorded the observation while hearing a petition filed by the accused seeking pre-arrest bail in a criminal case. A special CBI court, Ghaziabad, issued summons against the petitioner.

After receiving the summons, the petitioner had applied for pre-arrest bail on January 16, 2021, which was rejected on January 28. The petitioner then applied for pre-arrest bail in the High Court on 3 February 2021.