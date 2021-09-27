Supreme Court News: The Supreme Court has said that those who file PILs should do their homework and remember that they cannot just ask for everything under the sun: Time homework is important, why did the SC make this comment?

Highlights The Supreme Court advised the petitioner

Petition regarding implementation of National Health Policy

Instructions have been requested on a number of issues.

New Delhi

The apex court refused to hear the petition, in which the petitioner had said that the central government should be directed to implement the national health policy. The Supreme Court has said that the petitioner should submit the data of where the defect is in his application. You have to work hard to submit the application. You can’t ask for everything under the sun by filing an application.

A bench headed by Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud said, “If you request in the petition, we can take action on it.” The problem is, you are told to do everything under the sun. The court observed the above while disposing of the petition filed for the implementation of the National Health Policy 2017 of the Central Government.

Haryana government’s affidavit in SC, a committee set up to talk to agitating farmers blocking roads

The petition filed in the Supreme Court sought implementation of the National Health Policy. An earlier order of the Supreme Court should also be implemented, the petition said. Instructions should be issued for the living expenses of the families of those who died due to lack of medical facilities in Kovid, the petition said. Also, Ayushman Bharat policyholders should be paid for Kovid’s treatment and the insurance policy should start the process of insurance claim.

The apex court said a hearing could be held if there is a petition. We can see him. But, what is under the sun cannot be requested. If you feel that by attaching documents, the court directs, you can’t do it, but you have to work hard.

… Lahoti, a senior lawyer who has been practicing for 46 years, had to stand in line for an entry pass, the Supreme Court noted.

The court said that if you say that the 2021 budget should be implemented and instructions have been issued for it, then you have to state where the shortcomings are. You have to do your homework. You need to specify the data what the criteria are and what is missing. You have to work for it. You can’t just burden the courts and the state. You also have to take the burden. If you do not want to do all this, you should not apply.

Justice Chandrachud told the petitioner’s counsel that you should ask your client for the same. Then the lawyer said that but it is very troublesome. Then Justice Chandrachud said then you tell your client to stay calm.