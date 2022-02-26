Supreme Court nomination: Senate Judiciary aims for ‘respectful’ confirmation process



Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic nomination Supreme Court Now heading to the Senate Judiciary Committee, where Republicans have said they will treat President Biden’s nominee with respect and civility.

With Justice Brett Cavanaugh’s highly controversial Supreme Court confirmation still lingering in their memory, Republicans on the committee say they are committed to a rigorous and fair investigation.

“Our review will be as fair and respectable as it is complete and comprehensive. This is what the process demands and what the American people expect,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley, R. Iowa, top judicial Republican.

He added: “As a ranking member, I have no intention of downplaying the role of the Senate Democrats in the recent confirmation. I want to show and do what the Iwans allow me to do.”

Sen. Thom Tillis, RN.C. He said he would give Jackson a fair go when he first voted against him in the DC Circuit Court.

“I will treat Judge Jackson with fairness and civility, a fundamental value of decency that many Democrats fearfully refused to extend to Supreme Court nominees under the previous administration,” Tillis said.

Jackson, 51, has served in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit since his bipartisan affirmation in June 2021 – with three GOP votes. Prior to that, he served in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia from 2013 to 2021, and as a Senate-confirmed commissioner and vice chairman of the U.S. Penal Code.

He graduated from Harvard University and Harvard Law School A former clerk to retired Justice Stephen Breyer. If confirmed, Jackson will make history as the first black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Democrats in the judiciary were quick to appreciate Jackson’s strong biography and the opportunity to make the court more reflective of the American public.

“This is a Jackie Robinson moment for our nation,” said Sen. Corey Booker, DNJ. “For generations, America has been blessed with extraordinary legal talent from people of all backgrounds, but for the first time in our history, an extraordinarily talented black woman will serve on the Supreme Court.”

He continued: “I am deeply moved by this; my heart aches for joy. I am committed to doing what I can to ensure that Justice Jackson becomes the next Supreme Court judge.”

Jackson needed only 51 votes to rise to the High Court. Democrats control 50 seats, as well as a tie-breaking vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Judicial Committee Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin said his committee would proceed “immediately” with the confirmation process, calling Jackson an “extraordinary nominee.”

“You have to have an exceptional life story to be the first to make history in our country,” Durbin said. “Judge Jackson’s achievement is well-known to the Senate Judiciary Committee because we approved him on the DC Circuit less than a year ago with bipartisan support. We will immediately begin proceeding with a careful, fair and professional approach to his nomination.