Supreme Court observes divorce: You can divorce your wife, not children, but pay Rs 4 crore as settlement, says Supreme Court

During the hearing of a case related to marital dispute, the Supreme Court has made a very important observation that you (husband) can divorce your wife but not the children. The court directed the man to pay a settlement of Rs 4 crore to the woman within six weeks.A bench headed by Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud exercised its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution and passed the divorce order on the basis of mutual consent of the couple. From 2019, both husband and wife were living separately.

The Supreme Court has said that the terms of the agreement will apply. During the hearing, the lawyers present on behalf of the husband said that some more time should be given to pay what was to be paid as per the agreement of Rs 4 crore. For this, the lawyers argued that Corona would have a bad effect on the business.

The apex court has said that you have settled on your own terms as per the agreement that you will pay Rs 4 crore on the day of divorce. In such a situation, citing the economic situation, the argument will no longer stand. You can divorce your wife but not your children. You have the responsibility to take care of the children. You will have to pay a settlement amount for the maintenance of the wife (divorced wife) and children.

The court directed the petitioner’s husband to pay Rs 1 crore to the woman on September 1, 2021 and the remaining Rs 3 crore by September 30, 2021. The Supreme Court quashed the lawsuit filed by the couple against each other. The agreement between the two was signed in August 2019. Under this, one crore rupees had to be paid on the day of settlement and the remaining four crore rupees had to be paid on the degree of divorce.

