Supreme Court on Amrapali Group: The Supreme Court has asked 53 buyers to register within 15 days to pay or cancel the allotment.

Highlights Home buyers of Amrapali projects face difficulties

Got 15 days to start payment

Failure to do so may result in cancellation of allotment of flats.

New Delhi

The buyers of Amrapali projects are not taking the name for granted. The apex court has given 9,538 Amrapali buyers 15 days to fill in their details and start payment on the court receiver’s website. If they fail to do so, the court receiver may cancel their allotment. Their flats may be included in the unsold list.

However, the court also said that the cases of 6,210 buyers availing the subvention scheme facility would be handled separately. According to MoneyControl, buyers’ lawyer Kumar Mihir said that if buyers do not fill in their details and start paying for their units, they will get into trouble. Their flats or villas can be canceled.

This train will not run between UP and Delhi on 15th August, find out the full details here

When will the next hearing be?

He said this would help the court recipient to implement a swap of units and start selling unsold inventory. This will provide funding to complete unfinished units. Supreme Court-appointed court receiver R Venkataramani told the court that 9,538 buyers did not register on their own websites or make any payments. The court had issued an order in this regard in July last year. He said 6,210 buyers have registered themselves but they are not paying anything. The next hearing in the case is set for August 27.