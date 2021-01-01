Supreme Court on Fake News: Supreme Court on Fake News: In the end, the country’s reputation is tarnished … Supreme Court’s harsh remarks on fake news At the end of the day, the country’s reputation is tarnished.

The Supreme Court has expressed concern over the practice of fake news on social media platforms. A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana has said that sometimes racial slurs are spread on such media platforms which bring the country into disrepute. It was alleged that the corona was spread due to the gathering of the Tablighi tribe in the Nizamuddin area. The apex court made the remarks during the hearing of an application filed in the apex court in the matter.

Digital platforms don’t answer even if they write something wrong

The Supreme Court said that such digital platforms and social media platforms only listen to influential people and have no responsibility towards the judiciary. The Chief Justice commented that I have never seen public channels, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube respond and they see no responsibility towards the institutions. Even if he writes something wrong, he doesn’t answer anything. If you go to YouTube, you can see that there is fake news going on. Web portals are not governed from anywhere. There is an attempt to give ethnic color to the news and this is the biggest problem. This ultimately tarnished the name of the country.

The responsibility of determining the truth cannot be left to the government, it is the responsibility of the citizens to decide impartial journalism: Justice Chandrachud

‘New IT rules to regulate social and digital media’

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the new IT rules have been made to regulate social and digital media and efforts are being made to regulate it. The IT rules are only meant to regulate the issues mentioned. He, meanwhile, appealed to the apex court to transfer the petition challenging the IT rules of various high courts to the apex court. He said different high courts are issuing different orders. This is a matter for the whole of India, so a holistic picture needs to be seen, so this case should be brought before the Supreme Court. The apex court agreed that it would consider the transfer petition along with the application of Jamaat Ulema-e-Hind and Peace Party. The next hearing in the case will be in 6 weeks.

Questions were raised on some media reports on the Tablighi Jamaat case

During the last hearing on November 27, during the hearing on the petition of Jamaat Ulema-e-Hind, who had questioned the misreporting of some media in the Tablighi Jamaat case, the Supreme Court had questioned the affidavit of the Central Government and said that No mechanism was spoken The Supreme Court had expressed displeasure over the central government’s affidavit, saying that the central government had not initially filed the affidavit properly and when it did, it should specify the regulatory mechanism on how action would be taken on TV content.

‘Secular image of the country has been tarnished by showing fake news’

During the last hearing, the Supreme Court had said that the right to expression has been the most abused in recent times. 2 TV On May 2020, the apex court had issued notices to the Center and others to reply to the petition, in which petitioner Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind had filed a petition alleging that some TV channels had shown Nizamuddin Markaz of Tablighi. Tribe between Corona. Fake news related to the incident came to light. Senior counsel Dushyant Dave, appearing for the petitioner, had said that the secular image of the country had been tarnished by showing fake news in the Marakaz case.

