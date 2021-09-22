Supreme Court on farmers’ protest: Contempt petition filed in court against officials for not removing protesting farmers

The apex court on Wednesday sought to initiate contempt proceedings against some top officials from the Center, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, alleging that they deliberately ignored the issue of the 2020 Shaheen Bagh case. He is accused of failing to remove protesting farmers from the roads leading to the national capital.The new petition referred to the Supreme Court’s October 7, 2020 ruling in which the court said that public places could not be occupied indefinitely and that protesters expressing dissatisfaction would have to go to designated places. The apex court passed the order while hearing a petition seeking removal of anti-CAA protesters from Shaheen Bagh here.

The petition was filed on the day farmers completed 300 days of protest against three controversial agricultural laws of the Center. The petition, filed on behalf of local BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg, said contempt proceedings should be initiated against the respondents for deliberate disobedience and failure to take action against the protesters in the light of October 7, 2020.

The petition, filed by advocates Shashank Dev Sudhi and Dinesh Kumar Dakoria, blames the Union Cabinet Secretary and Home Secretaries, Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for the alleged contempt. The petition said that despite the request of the authorities, they did not act, leading to protests on public roads near the Delhi border.

Thousands of farmers across the country, including in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting against the Centre’s three agricultural laws at various entry points in Delhi for the past ten months.