Supreme Court Questions Farmers Killing Probe lakhimpuri Violence Yogi Govt

The Supreme Court has suggested a probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case under the supervision of a former High Court Justice and asked the Uttar Pradesh government to clarify its stand by Friday. Apart from this, the court expressed displeasure over the progress of the investigation and said that it is not happening as per our expectation.