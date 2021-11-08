National

Supreme Court Questions Farmers Killing Probe lakhimpuri Violence Yogi Govt

1 day ago
The Supreme Court has suggested a probe by the Uttar Pradesh Police into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case under the supervision of a former High Court judge and said the investigation was not going as per their expectation.

The Supreme Court has suggested a probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case under the supervision of a former High Court Justice and asked the Uttar Pradesh government to clarify its stand by Friday. Apart from this, the court expressed displeasure over the progress of the investigation and said that it is not happening as per our expectation.

