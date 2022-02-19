World

Supreme Court refuses to get involved in CA school vaccine mandate requirement

The Supreme Court has ruled that a school in San Diego, California, should not be involved in the debate over a vaccine mandate for the time being.

An unnamed female student named Jane Doe, named in a court filing in the California School District, pleaded with judges for emergency relief from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate on the grounds of religious freedom.

Supreme Court hears biden administrator’s plea to end Trump-era ‘Mexico-to-Mexico’ policy

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued mixed judgments in a pair of cases challenging the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, allowing certain healthcare workers' requirements to be enforced while blocking the enforcement of orders for businesses with 100 or more employees.

(AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite, file)

But the High Court in an unsigned order on Friday rejected the request for an immediate injunction as premature, as the school district indicated it would not enforce the requirement until at least August.

The order was issued last September for teachers, staff and students aged 16 and over. It was supposed to be effective by the end of January, but officials delayed the implementation.

The court’s order said opponents of the mandate could return for a new ban “if the situation warrants.”

School girls wearing masks.

(iStock)

Biden agreed to hear the administration’s appeal in an attempt to end the court on Friday “Stay in Mexico” policy – An important Trump-era border policy that the Biden administration abolished, but was then forced to re-establish by court order.

READ Also  Afghanistan: health system collapsed

Verbal arguments on the appeal will begin in the second week of April, and a verdict is expected in late June on whether the Biden administration can end the policy, which has seen immigrants returned. Mexico Their immigration is being released to the U.S. instead for a hearing.

Adam Shaw of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

