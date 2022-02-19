Supreme Court refuses to get involved in CA school vaccine mandate requirement



The Supreme Court has ruled that a school in San Diego, California, should not be involved in the debate over a vaccine mandate for the time being.

An unnamed female student named Jane Doe, named in a court filing in the California School District, pleaded with judges for emergency relief from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate on the grounds of religious freedom.

But the High Court in an unsigned order on Friday rejected the request for an immediate injunction as premature, as the school district indicated it would not enforce the requirement until at least August.

The order was issued last September for teachers, staff and students aged 16 and over. It was supposed to be effective by the end of January, but officials delayed the implementation.

The court’s order said opponents of the mandate could return for a new ban “if the situation warrants.”

Adam Shaw of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.