Supreme Court reimposes Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence

13 hours ago
Washington (AP) – The Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber Jokhar Sarnayev.

The judges, in a 6-3 vote on Friday, agreed with the Biden administration’s arguments that a federal appeals court’s decision to overturn the death sentence was wrong because a jury had imposed on Sarnayev for his role in the bombing that killed three people near the finish line. Marathon in 2013.

The first U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston ruled in 2020 that the trial judge erroneously omitted evidence that might indicate that Sarnayev was deeply influenced by his older brother, Tamerlane, and was somehow less responsible for the killings.

File photo: Arrested in the Boston Marathon bombing Jokhar Sarnayev is featured in this handout photo presented as evidence by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston, Massachusetts on March 23, 2015.

The appellate court also accused the judge of not adequately questioning the judges about the exposure to the extensive news coverage of the bombing.

