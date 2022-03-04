Supreme Court reimposes Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence



The Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber Jokhar Sarnayev.

The judges, in a 6-3 vote on Friday, agreed with the Biden administration’s arguments that a federal appeals court’s decision to overturn the death sentence was wrong because a jury had imposed on Sarnayev for his role in the bombing that killed three people near the finish line. Marathon in 2013.

The first U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston ruled in 2020 that the trial judge erroneously omitted evidence that might indicate that Sarnayev was deeply influenced by his older brother, Tamerlane, and was somehow less responsible for the killings.

The appellate court also accused the judge of not adequately questioning the judges about the exposure to the extensive news coverage of the bombing.