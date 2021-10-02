Supreme Court rejects Maudani’s plea: Supreme Court rejects Maudani’s plea to relax bail in 2008 Bengaluru chain bomb blasts

The Supreme Court has rejected a petition filed by Abdul Nazir Madani, accused in the 2008 Bangalore chain bombing case. In it, Nazir had sought relaxation of the condition imposed for granting bail. In his application filed in the court, Madani had said that he should be allowed to visit his home in Kerala. He was not allowed to leave Bangalore on bail.The apex court rejected Madani’s plea in the case. Madani’s lawyer Prashant Bhushan said that Madani’s physical condition was not good. He wants to go to his home in Kerala for Ayurveda treatment. He is in a wheelchair. His father is paralyzed and his mother died while Madani was in prison.

Prashant Bhushan argued that all the government witnesses in the case have been cross-examined and the only charge against them is that they had attended a meeting and a conspiracy was hatched in that meeting.

At the same time, Karnataka government lawyers said Madani did not say that he had sought permission to present 44 witnesses and that all the witnesses were from Kerala. However, after arguments from both the sides, the apex court rejected Madani’s plea.