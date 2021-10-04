Supreme Court returns, one judge missing and only one masked

Most of the judges declined the opportunity to ask questions during the one-on-one round.

The case, Mississippi v. Tennessee, No. 143, relates to a claim by Mississippi that Tennessee was drawing too much water from an aquifer beneath those states and several others.

The judges were skeptical of the logic. “You assume that Tennessee doesn’t enter the Mississippi across the border, isn’t that correct?” Justice Thomas asked Mississippi attorney John V. Coglan. “Couldn’t you argue something accurate about Tennessee?”

Justice Elena Kagan said that “Tennessee is operating completely within its limits.”

Justice Barrett cast doubt on whether there should be separate court rules for water on the Earth’s surface and water below it.

Some judges asked colorful fictional questions. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wondered whether Tennessee could keep wild horses that roamed the state line. Justice Stephen G. Breyer asked about the ownership of the fog in San Francisco.

What to know about the tenure of the Supreme Court card 1 of 5 A blockbuster term begins. The Supreme Court, now dominated by six Republican appointees, returns to the bench this fall to begin a crucial period in which it will consider scrapping the constitutional right to abortion and expanding gun rights. READ Also Explosion at Produce Market Kills at Least 12 in China case of abortion The court is set to use a challenge to a Mississippi law that prohibits most abortions after 15 weeks to undermine and perhaps in Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established the constitutional right to abortion. The ruling could effectively end access to legal abortion for those living in the South and Midwest. A big verdict on guns. The court will also consider the constitutionality of a long-standing New York law that puts strict limits on the carrying of guns outside the home. The court hasn’t issued a major Second Amendment decision in more than a decade. Decline in public support. Chief Justice Roberts is now heading a court that is increasingly riddled with partisanship. Recent polls show that the court is facing a distinct drop in public support after unusual late-night summer rulings in politically charged cases.

“Let’s say someone got on a plane and took some of that beautiful fog and flew over to Colorado, which has its own beautiful air,” he said. “And someone took it and blew it up in Massachusetts or some other place.”

“Do you understand how I’m seeing this all of a sudden and I’m completely at sea?” He asked. “It is such that the water runs here and there. And whose water is it? I do not know.”

Chief Justice Roberts wondered whether it made any difference that the water had to be separated from the silt on the issue. “If someone showed you, you know, a handful of silt, they wouldn’t say, oh, it’s water,” he said.