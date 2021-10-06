Supreme Court rules on ban on firecrackers

Highlights Use of prohibited substances in the guise of green firecrackers

The apex court said the state government should abide by the ban on firecrackers

The SC said celebrating the festival was not about setting off fireworks

New Delhi

On the occasion of Diwali, the sound of firecrackers with lights can be heard throughout the night. For a day or two, fireworks are set off in some areas for a week, but when pollution increased in the cities, it was decided to impose restrictions on it. If the green firecrackers had been discounted, now games are being played in it too. Yes, the Supreme Court on Wednesday made it clear that cracker manufacturers are using banned substances under green crackers.

The court does not oppose the celebration …

The apex court reiterated that every state should abide by its earlier order banning firecrackers. A bench of Justice MR Shah and Justice AS Bopanna said the apex court was not against the celebration, but not at the expense of the lives of other citizens.

The bench said that celebrating the festival does not mean using loud firecrackers, it can be accompanied by ‘fulzari’ and also with soundless firecrackers. The Supreme Court said, ‘Every state should abide by our previous order. Despite the specific ban on joint firecrackers, joint firecrackers are openly available in the market no matter where you go in any state or city or any festival. ‘

If there is a ban, how do you get it in the market?

The bench said, ‘Our order must be obeyed. The question is not to use one material instead of another. It is being sold openly in the market and people are using it. We want to know if there are any restrictions, how are they available in the market? ‘

Senior counsel Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing on behalf of petitioner Gopal at the commencement of the hearing, submitted that he had filed additional affidavits on the basis of the CBI report and what has come to light is really disturbing. Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing on behalf of the Manufacturers Association of Firecrackers, argued that the industry should work as per the protocol issued by the government.

Dave said, “This is an organized industry. About five lakh families depend on us. Sivakasi’s question is, we are all taking precautions. The Supreme Court said the main difficulty lies in the implementation of its orders.

Senior advocate Rajiv Dutta said that if one or two manufacturers are violating the order, the entire industry should not be harmed. The apex court asked both the parties to give each other copies of the affidavits filed in response to the CBI report and fixed the hearing of the case on October 26.