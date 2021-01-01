Supreme Court rules on Pegasus: Central government says in Supreme Court that it cannot disclose names of software used in surveillance

During the hearing of the petition seeking an independent inquiry into the Pegasus espionage case, the Supreme Court has asked the Center to file a reply by serving a notice. Earlier, the central government had said that the affidavit they had filed was sufficient. The matter is related to national security and the facts cannot be disclosed in the affidavit of this case.During the hearing before the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice NV Raman on Tuesday, petitioner’s counsel Kapil Sibal said, “We are not asking for disclosure of facts related to national security, but we want to know whether Pegasus is using it.” Whether or not to monitor the government? He is refusing to reply in the affidavit filed by the central government.

On Monday, the apex court had asked the Center whether it wanted to file a detailed affidavit in the matter. On behalf of the Central Government, the Solicitor General said on Tuesday that the affidavit submitted by the Central Government was sufficient. No additional affidavit is required in this case.

The Center raised an issue related to national security

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that if the government disclosed in its affidavit what software it uses and what it does not, then those involved in terrorist activities will try to escape from it. Therefore, this case cannot be brought into public discussion. This matter is related to national security.

Terrorist organizations will change its equipment and modules if they receive information

The solicitor general said the petitioners wanted the government to state which software was not used and by whom. It should be noted that if military equipment is misused and a petition is filed in this regard, can information on the use of military equipment be sought? The Solicitor General said that if a terrorist organization’s sleeper cell uses any equipment and the government says it uses any software to monitor it, that terrorist organization will change its equipment or change its modules.

If the government says whether Pegasus is used or not, it will help the terrorists because they will break it. On this, Sibal said, “We are telling you not to disclose information related to national security.” We just want to know if the government has approved the use of Pegasus. Did the government use Pegasus?



What is the difficulty in giving affidavit: Supreme Court

The Solicitor General said that we are not trying to hide anything from the court. The Solicitor General said the government would submit full details to the proposed expert committee, which has been asked to set it up, but could not give it up for public discussion. We have nothing to hide. But this is a matter of national security. On this, the Supreme Court said, “As a court, we never want national security to be compromised. But there are allegations that some people’s mobiles were hacked and monitored. This can also be done with the permission of the competent authority. What is the problem is that the competent authority has to submit an affidavit in this regard. The competent authority should decide according to the rules how much information can be made public. The Supreme Court made it clear that we do not want the government to make public information related to national security.

The affidavit could not say everything, the Center said on the Pegasus case, the Supreme Court issued a notice and sought a reply within 10 days.

‘We will see if an expert committee is needed’

“We were thinking that the reply of the Central Government would come in detail in this case but the answer was limited,” the bench said. We issue a notice to the Central Government in this matter. The matter will be heard in 10 days. Let’s see and think about what we can do in the meantime. There will be action or decision. An expert committee is needed or any other committee, let’s see what we do. We issue notice to the Central Government. Pegasus SC News: To use Pegasus or not? The government told the Supreme Court that the country’s enemies could take advantage of it if told

