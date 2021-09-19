Supreme Court ruling in suicide case: The Supreme Court has said that a case of incitement to suicide can take place only when the accused has an active role and the accused has committed an act which would force the victim to commit suicide. The boy was accused of refusing to marry her, after which the boy committed suicide by consuming poison in front of her house.

The Supreme Court has said that a case of incitement to suicide can take place only when the accused has an active role and the accused has an act that would force the victim to commit suicide. The Supreme Court dismissed the case against the accused girl for inciting suicide in the trial court. The girl was accused of refusing to marry the boy, after which the boy committed suicide by consuming poison in front of her house.

Prosecuting without sufficient evidence is a mockery of justice

A bench headed by Supreme Court Justice RS Reddy said the case of incitement to suicide by the accused could not come forward unless he took positive action. It is a mockery of justice to deal with the accused in such a situation without adequate material.

When a person commits suicide, the charge of inciting suicide is made against the accused only when there is evidence that he has played an active role in the case of inciting suicide and has played a positive role and intends that the victim should have been in such a situation. Let him commit suicide. The accused should have such a direct role and the intention should be to force the victim to commit suicide.

The case of provoking him only when the accused has an active role

The apex court in its judgment said that in the testimony of the witnesses, the deceased accused was in love with the girl and there was no evidence that the girl was in a relationship with the deceased. Suicide by poisoning the victim in front of the girl’s house alone does not prove that the accused girl was in any way related to the victim boy.

Mental processes must occur if suicide is to be induced. In order to induce the victim to commit suicide, the accused has committed an act which induces the victim to commit suicide. Unless the accused plays an active and positive role in inducing suicide, he cannot be convicted.

To incite suicide means to prosecute under section 306 of the IPC, the accused should have an active and direct role that the victim is forced to commit suicide and he has no choice and he committed suicide.

The apex court said that there was no evidence on record that the accused had any connection with the deceased and there was no evidence that the accused had incited the child (dead boy) to commit suicide. In such a case, the case is dismissed in the lower court of Meerut for inciting the accused girl to commit suicide and under other sections.

What is this whole case?

The brother of the deceased boy had lodged a complaint with the TP Nagar police station in Meerut that on May 4, 2018, the girl had called her brother to his house. There, the girl and her family abused her brother and poisoned him, killing him.

Police first filed a case of murder and under the SCST Act. But, after investigation, after the report given by the police, the girl was charged with inciting suicide and under other sections.

According to police, the boy had gone to the girl’s house and had a bottle of poison in his hand. He had shouted that if he (the girl) refused to marry, he would eat poison and eat poison in front of his house. He later died.

The trial court issued a non-bailable warrant against the girl. The girl first ran in the Allahabad High Court, but after the application was rejected, she ran in the Supreme Court. In the petition, it was stated on behalf of the girl that there was no evidence that the girl forced the boy to commit suicide.

At the same time, the plaintiff had argued that the petitioner’s daughter was in a relationship with the deceased and she had refused to marry, so the boy had committed suicide. The apex court quashed the Allahabad High Court order and while accepting the girl’s appeal, the case pending in the lower court was also quashed.