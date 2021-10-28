supreme court said ban on crackers is not against any community and it cannot allow violation of rights

The court said that the ban on firecrackers is in the larger public interest. A special kind of perception is being created. It should not be shown to imply that the prohibition has been imposed for a specific purpose.

On the ban on firecrackers, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that it is not against any community or any group. The court said that under the guise of glee, it cannot order violation of the rights of the people.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and Justice AS Bopanna made it clear that they want the orders of the court to be fully complied with. The bench said that under the guise of enjoying, you (cracker producers) cannot play with the lives of citizens. We are not against any particular community. We want to send a strong message that we are here to protect the fundamental rights of citizens.

The court said that the earlier order banning firecrackers was given after extensive reasoning. The bench said the ban has not been imposed on all firecrackers. This is in the larger public interest. A special kind of perception is being created. It should not be shown to imply that the prohibition has been imposed for a specific purpose. Last time we said that we are not coming in the way of anyone’s happiness but we cannot come in the way of the fundamental rights of the people.

The court said that some responsibility should be assigned to those officers who have been empowered to implement the order at the ground level. The bench said that even today firecrackers are freely available in the market. The bench also said that we want to send a message that we are here to protect the rights of the people. We have not banned firecrackers 100%. Everyone knows what is happening to the people of Delhi due to the pollution caused by firecrackers.

The court had asked the six (cracker) manufacturers to show cause as to why they should not be punished for violating the orders of the apex court. Earlier, the court had refused to impose a complete ban on the sale of firecrackers and held that only licensed dealers can sell firecrackers and only green crackers can be sold. There is a complete ban on online sale of firecrackers. The court gave this verdict on a petition filed for a ban on the manufacture and sale of firecrackers across the country to check air pollution.