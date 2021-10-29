supreme court said we can not allow revaccination with Covishield without any datajust for traveling abroad

During the hearing of the petition, the Supreme Court said that we cannot play with the lives of people by directing the Center to re-vaccinate. We don’t have any figures.

The Supreme Court on Friday heard a petition seeking permission to apply Kovashield to people who have been vaccinated. During the hearing, the court said that the badger cannot allow the imposition of coveshield for foreign travel only by looking at the data. At the same time, the court said that it cannot play with the lives of people by giving such directions. The court said that we will consider this petition after Diwali.

Actually a petition was filed in the Supreme Court. In which it was said that the vaccine has not been approved by the World Health Organization and people who have got it are facing difficulty in getting permission to travel abroad. Therefore, people who have been vaccinated should be vaccinated again with Kovishield.

Hearing the same petition, a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna said that the court does not have any data on the impact it will have on the people. We don’t know what the complications will be. So it cannot direct the Center to vaccinate people with Covishield now after taking the full dose of Covaccine.

The bench said that we cannot play with the lives of people by directing the Center to re-vaccinate. We don’t have any figures. We have read in the newspapers that Bharat Biotech has given an application to WHO for approval. We must wait for his reply. If it gets approval from WHO then there will be no problem. We will consider this matter after Diwali vacation.

At the same time, advocate Karthik Seth, appearing for the petitioner, argued that some students and people are willing to go abroad but due to non-approval of covaccine from WHO, they are not being allowed to enter. He said that in the present system, a person who has got the vaccine vaccine cannot register himself on the Kovin portal for getting Kovishield and the Center should be directed in this regard. To this the bench clearly said that we cannot direct the second vaccine without any data. We understand your concern but wait for WHO’s reply.

Let us tell you that in the meeting to be held on November 2, it will be decided whether to give WHO approval to Covaccine or not. A decision will be taken in the meeting of the Technical Advisory Group on November 2. Earlier in the meeting held on 26 October, Bharat Biotech was asked to give clarification. In April itself, Bharat Biotech approved the approval of the vaccine. (With Jansatta Online)