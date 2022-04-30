Supreme Court says Ukraine crisis, plan for MBBS students affected by NMC epidemic

The Supreme Court has asked them to arrange their medical training locally to help MBBS students in foreign universities who are facing difficulties due to Ukraine crisis and Kovid-19. The court on Friday directed the National Medical Commission (NMC) to prepare a plan within two months to allow students to complete clinical training in medical colleges across the country.The apex court was hearing an appeal by the NMC against the Madras High Court’s order seeking temporary registration of MBBS graduates from Chinese universities.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and V Ramasubramaniam said, “There is no doubt that the epidemic poses new challenges to the whole world, including students, but to grant temporary registration to a student who has completed clinical trials to complete an internship.” No training. If taken, the health and health infrastructure of the citizens of any country will be compromised.

However, the Supreme Court noted the plight of a student who could not complete direct clinical training at a Chinese institution due to a contagious condition. The court said talent should not be wasted and services should be used “to enhance the country’s health infrastructure”.

Writing the verdict, Justice Gupta said, “We therefore direct that a plan be prepared within two months so that this student and other students facing similar conditions are not allowed to complete clinical training in the Medical College of India.” Actually completed clinical training in medical college.

The court, in its 18-page judgment, said the NMC was free to examine within a month whether such students were trained enough to enroll temporarily to complete a 12-month internship.

The court, in its judgment, examined whether the degree conferred by a foreign institution on medical training was binding on the NMC and whether the student was required to register temporarily.

The court said, “We found that the appellant (NMC) is not bound to temporarily register a student who has not completed the course from a foreign institution, including medical training.” Without it, a person cannot become a doctor and the decision not to register temporarily cannot be called “arbitrary”.