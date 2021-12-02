Supreme Court Seems Poised to Uphold Mississippi’s Abortion Law

The Supreme Court appears to have drafted Wednesday to uphold the Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks of gestation, which would contain a significant and polarizing decision to revoke abortion rights defined by the court over the past half-century.

Amidst the sometimes tense and heated questions in the nearly two-hour-long oral argument, six conservative judges of the court indicated that they are comfortable with Mississippi law, although maintaining it would be in direct opposition to the Raw v. Wade, 1973 decision that established the Constitution. States restrict the right to abortion and the procedure before the viability of the fetus, currently about 23 weeks.

Moving that line to 15 weeks would remove decades of examples. Many conservative justices appeared to be ready to go ahead and repeal the row, allowing states to decide whether to ban abortion – a result that would change abortion regulation in 20 or more states that are trying to impose more restrictions and move on. To provoke the long running political and cultural divisions on this issue.