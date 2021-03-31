Supreme Court Seems Ready to Back Payments to Student-Athletes

WASHINGTON – Judges from all ideological backgrounds joined in Supreme Court arguments on Wednesday to express skepticism over the NCAA’s position that it could ban relatively small payments to student-athletes in the name of amateurism despite antitrust laws. But some of the same judges also seemed worried about opening the floodgates to other challenges.

Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh said “antitrust laws should not be a cover for the exploitation of student-athletes,” adding that he doubted college sports fans understood amateurism required it.

“Paying no wages to workers who make schools billions of dollars on the theory that consumers want schools to pay their workers nothing,” he said, seems “entirely circular and even somewhat disturbing. “.

Justice Clarence Thomas noted that other college sports participants receive huge sums of money. “It seems strange to me that the salaries of the coaches have exploded,” he said, “and they are in the amateur ranks, just like the players.”