Supreme Court set to overturn Roe v. Wade, leaked draft opinion shows: report



According to an unprecedented leak of opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, the Supreme Court is ready to strike Rowe v. Wade.

The draft leaked by Politico was written in early February. It was not immediately clear if this was rewritten or corrected. Gadget Clock story is not being waived off.

Until an official opinion is signed and released by the court, Rowe v. Wade remains in law. Promotes and changes drafts, as do votes.

Should Rowe vs. Wade be overturned, the decision on abortion would be left to the states.

Gadget Clock reached out to the White House for comment.

It is very rare for a Supreme Court case to have a draft opinion. Emeritus, a Harvard law professor who appeared to discuss the report on Gadget Clock ‘Hannity’ on Monday evening, said he could not think of a historical precedent.

