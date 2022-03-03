World

Supreme Court sides with government in Gitmo state secrets case

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Supreme Court sides with government in Gitmo state secrets case
Written by admin
Supreme Court sides with government in Gitmo state secrets case

Supreme Court sides with government in Gitmo state secrets case

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of the U.S. government in a case involving a Guantanamo Bay detainee that the government had leaked.

Abu Zubaydah, who was captured in Pakistan in 2002, was once thought to be a senior member of the al-Qaeda terrorist group. He was tortured abroad at the so-called CIA black site before being transferred to Guantanamo Bay in 2006. Zubaydah sought evidence from two former CIA contractors as part of a Polish investigation into his treatment.

Supreme Court hears Guantanamo Bay detainee Abu Zubaydah’s interrogation, detention plea

Associate Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer held a copy of the United States Constitution while announcing his retirement on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo / Andrew Hernick, file)

Associate Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer held a copy of the United States Constitution while announcing his retirement on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo / Andrew Hernick, file)

Justice Stephen Breyer, along with six of his colleagues, wrote in a statement that the government argued that “the request for the discovery of Zubaydah could force former CIA contractors to confirm the location of the detention and that this confirmation would in itself significantly harm national security interests.”

“In our view, the government has provided sufficient support to claim damages for privilege warrant application,” he said.

#Supreme #Court #sides #government #Gitmo #state #secrets #case

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/2 Wednesday morning forecast

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment