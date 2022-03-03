Supreme Court sides with government in Gitmo state secrets case



The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of the U.S. government in a case involving a Guantanamo Bay detainee that the government had leaked.

Abu Zubaydah, who was captured in Pakistan in 2002, was once thought to be a senior member of the al-Qaeda terrorist group. He was tortured abroad at the so-called CIA black site before being transferred to Guantanamo Bay in 2006. Zubaydah sought evidence from two former CIA contractors as part of a Polish investigation into his treatment.

Justice Stephen Breyer, along with six of his colleagues, wrote in a statement that the government argued that “the request for the discovery of Zubaydah could force former CIA contractors to confirm the location of the detention and that this confirmation would in itself significantly harm national security interests.”

“In our view, the government has provided sufficient support to claim damages for privilege warrant application,” he said.