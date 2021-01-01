Supreme Court slams Gujarat govt: Supreme Court tells Gujarat govt advocates that due to its notification, no building control rules apply in the state during this period

The Supreme Court said that we cannot cure all the ills of Indian society

We will do whatever we can to uphold the rule of law.

New Delhi

The apex court has stayed the Gujarat government’s notification stating that hospitals which are not allowed to use the building will not be prosecuted. “Instead of rescuing people from the Kovid epidemic, we are setting them on fire,” the apex court said in a statement. The Supreme Court said that people are ‘traveling’, we will not tolerate that.

The notification was issued on 8 July 2021. It stated that there would be a waiver to obtain a building use permit for three months from 31 December 2021. The case came before the Supreme Court after a fire broke out at a Gujarat hospital.

A bench headed by Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud said, “We cannot cure all ailments in Indian society, but as judges we will do whatever we can to establish the rule of law.” The Supreme Court said that it is the responsibility of the state government to look after the patient. All the state governments have converted the places into hospitals. But endangering people’s lives with this name cannot be justified. The Supreme Court has ruled that there is a mafia link between the Building Development Authority and the law enforcement agency. People are suffering. We will not tolerate this.

The Supreme Court said – What is happening?

The Supreme Court has said that it cannot happen that hospitals can start from small buildings where the rules are not followed. The court said that even if two rooms have been converted into a hospital under building use permission, permission is required. Justice MR Shah said the Gujarat government has brought a notification and under it, in a way, has banned action on hospitals and buildings operating without permission to use. What is all this going on? The investment in the hospital has been made, Justice Shah said. If you look at the ICMR guidelines, if they are implemented, 80 percent of hospitals will be closed. The Supreme Court said, what were you doing when the court was talking about building use permits and firing NOCs? “Hospitals have become arenas of investment,” Justice Shah said.

What was said in the notification?

The apex court said the Gujarat government had issued a notification under the Gujarat Town Planning and Urban Development Act 1976. Accordingly, buildings which are without building use permission or which do not have valid building use permission or which do not meet other standards are exempted from action for three months. The Supreme Court adjourned the notification.

