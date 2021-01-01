Supreme Court stays NGT’s decision, imposes Rs 6.5 crore fine on crusher unit

The National Green Authority (NGT) had imposed a fine of Rs 6.5 crore on six crusher units at Kabrai, the largest stone market in the state, which has been stayed by the Supreme Court. The NGT could not submit to the court the documents relating to the loss of interest of the farmers from the crusher units. The court decision has left the crusher operators breathless.On June 8, 2021, NGT had imposed fines of Rs 6.5 crore on six crusher units of Kabrai, Jai Maa Gangotri Granite, RB Associates, Krishna Granites, Arihant Granite, Ma Sharda Granite and Paras Granite for violating the interests of farmers.

The administration had confiscated the crusher unit

On July 1, the Mahoba tehsildar had confiscated all the 6 crusher units to recover the fine from the crusher unit. Crusher Swamy had gone to the Supreme Court calling it a unilateral action.

The Supreme Court stayed the execution of the order as the NGT did not submit sufficient documents. According to Sachin Soni of Ma Gangotri Granite, the NGT had presented false information and arguments in favor of the farmers before the court.

